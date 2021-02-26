Billie Eilish's 'The World's A Little Blurry' Documentary: Eight Major Takeaways

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is a new documentary that is now streaming on Apple TV. Directed by R.J. Cutler, the documentary gives us an insight into the life of the pop star and the chaotic but exciting journey that she has gone through in one year.

The documentary starts from the time Billie Eilish was recording the songs for her iconic debut with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and ends at the 2020 Grammy awards where she won awards in 4 different categories being the youngest and the second artist in history to do so.

The documentary also features her parents and her brother Finneas who is also the producer of the series talk about their feelings about Billie making it so big in the music world. The entire documentary gives us a candid peek into the artists' life also capturing her intimate moments that she had managed to keep hidden from the public eye until the release of her documentary.

8 key takeaways from The World’s a Little Blurry

Billie Eilish sketches out the concepts of her music video in a journal

The documentary showed that Billie likes to draw the concepts of what she wants to display in her music video in a journal. Many of her sketches have also been a part of her music videos. The singer wanted to showcase black bleeding eyes in her single When the Party's over and her imagination came to life exactly as she wanted in the music video.

Her brother had to hide that Billie's song label had requested Billie to write a hit song

Billie's brother Finneas was told by the label that Billie has to write a hit song but not tell his sister about it. He hid the fact that the label was expecting a hit song from his sister as there was already a lot of pressure on her after Billie Eilish's latest single was a superhit.

Billie's strong stance against drug use and alcohol was a concern for the label as it may come back to haunt her later in life

Billie has always maintained that she is strongly against the use of drugs and alcohol and has been quite vocal about it. Her associates pointed out that if Billie decides to drink or smoke later in the future she may receive a lot of backlash for her former opinion. However, Billie's mom was quick to defend her daughter.

Billie had a huge crush on Justin Bieber

While Billie has publicly admitted to her crush on Justin Bieber a couple of times it was through the documentary that we came to know that Justin has turned into a confidante for Billie and he also facetime-d her to congratulate her on her Grammy wins. The documentary also reveals how Justin wrote a long letter addressed to Eilish after she broke down in tears on meeting him at Coachella explaining it is the reaction of fans like her that pushes him to do what he does.

Bille Eilish got her heart broken during the release of her first album

Billie was in love with a fellow musician who she has named "Q". We get to see that they had a complicated relationship with not being able to give time to each other because of her busy schedule. She finally broke it off with him when she felt that Q was not supportive of her.

Being on the road has taken a physical toll on her physical health

Billie Eilish underwent a lot of physical ailments like shin splints and major neck problems while she was on tour. She had to attend physical therapy for her health.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are her fans

The celebs admitted to being huge fans of the pop star backstage during Coachella. In fact, Katy also told Billie that she can come to her anytime when she feels like she needs to vent it out.

Billie hated her Coachella performance

After going through a ton of technical difficulties, when it was time to perform on stage Billie botched the lyrics and awkwardly tried to play it off as she was in front of a live audience. She had also asked her then-boyfriend Q to come and see her but he ended up skipping the event which later led to their breakup.

