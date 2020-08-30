Did You Know Robert Pattinson Almost Got Fired From The Vampire Saga 'Twilight'?

Robert Pattinson is all geared up for the release of his next movie The Batman. The film's teaser trailer dropped recently and was received very positively by fans. While all of the DC fans are discussing whether Robert Pattinson suits the role of Batman perfectly or not, here is a fun story about Robert Pattinson from when he was shooting for his successful movie series Twilight.

When Robert Pattinson almost got fired from his successful movie series Twilight

In an interview with The New York Times back during May 2017, Robert Pattinson mentioned the time that he almost got fired from the first instalment of Twilight for "acting out". However, his agents came to his rescue and resolved the issue at the set. Apparently, he took his method acting to a new level where he was fighting with everyone and almost got fired.

The Twilight Saga is a film series that comprises of five films. The movie had grossed over $3 billion worldwide and features Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The film series revolves around vampires and werewolves.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming movie

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / The Batman. The filmmaker has recently shared the first look on August 20th at the official logo of the movie, ahead of the DC FanDome event. Director Reeves also recently took to social media and clarified about the latest Batman movie and its plot.

Along with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, the film's cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The production on the movie was stopped in mid-March and has subsequently affected the release date of the film. It was originally scheduled to be out on June 25, 2021. Now the production is said to resume in September in the UK. The Batman is slated to release in the theatres on October 1, 2021.

