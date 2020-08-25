Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Isn't An Origin Story, Clears Director Matt Reeves

The Batman teaser which was recently released during the DC FanDome event has made fans more excited about the film. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. With much hype around the project, there are speculations whether it will show the detective superhero’s origin or not. Now Reeves has clarified that it would not be an origin tale and explained the reason behind it.

Why The Batman would not be an origin story

In a recent interview with Aisha Tyler at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves shared some major details about The Batman. He said that the character is not a superhero in the traditional sense. He might have a cape, but he cannot fly and is like anyone else.

The filmmaker stated that his superpower is the “ability to endure” and he has the compulsion to do right. He is a “very alive character” driven by his past. Reeves explained that his version is not about how Rober Pattinson became Batman, but it is about the early days of how he is Batman and he is “so far from” being perfect. He mentioned that the audiences will see him sort of becoming what everyone knows about him and sees it in new ways.

The director felt like that was a way to do something that had not been done and that was what he was excited to be able to do in this iteration.

Matt Reeves discussed how The Batman will explore the corruption of Gotham City and Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in his early days as the cape crusader. He stated that the character is trying to figure out what he can do that can "finally change" Gotham. In the story, the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what Wayne knows about the city. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that goes much farther. The filmmaker said that as the story starts to come out, “without being an origin tale for him,” it ends up being something that touches on Batman’s origins. Reeves stated that it is a detective story that has mystery. He mentioned that it has got action and “all that kind of stuff,” but at the end of it, it also is “incredibly personal” for Bruce Wayne.

Matt Reeves further explained the relationship between Robert Pattinson's superhero character and the citizens of Gotham in The Batman. He said that as it is still early and because Batman is a vigilante, which means he takes the law into his own hands, he is not yet the vision of the character that he becomes where he is a symbol of hope for the city. He is early in the trajectory. The filmmaker mentioned that the citizens are afraid of him, and he is kind of a growing legend. He thinks there are some people wondering, ‘Does he exist? How exactly does he exist?’ That legend is building day by day and has been since he made his first appearance about a year and a half ago, as Bruce Wayne is in year two of being Batman. So, the public is afraid of him in the film.

