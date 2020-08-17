Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Will Explore The Tormented Soul Of Bruce Wayne?

Matt Reeves' vision of DC's flagship character Batman is expected to showcase a different take on the Dark Knight's staple portrayal on-screen. The film is confirmed to be an origin story, starting from Bruce Wayne's younger days and encompassing his journey towards becoming the caped crusader. As of now, no details about The Batman's storyline have surfaced online but the film's co-writer Mattson Tomlin has now shed some light on the depth of this iteration of Bruce Wayne/ Batman.

Mattson Tomlin shares light on The Batman's script

Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have co-written the script for The Batman. Den of Geek, a pop-culture portal recently sat down for an interview with the latter. Tomlin has written the screenplay for Project Power, an action movie inspired by the superhero genre. While speaking about The Batman, Mattson shared that it would be difficult to talk about the film as the makers wish for the film to speak for itself.

But, he shared on the broader aspect of how Batman will be different than his portrayal in recent years with Christian Bale and Ben Affleck picking up the mantle of the character, and also impressing majority of the fans. This iteration of the character will dive deep into the psychological aspects of the character.

Batman as a character has gone through trauma in his childhood which urges him to become the caped crusader, Matt and Mattson's script for the film leans into the same aspect in some unexpected and fun ways, as revealed by the latter.

Image courtesy - Matt Reeves on Twitter

Tomlin had previously stated that the script and the vision for The Batman have not tampered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its only the release date of the film which had to be pushed in order to ensure the safety and health od the cast and crew of the film.

The co-writer also expressed that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker as often presented his films with a point of emotion like Planet of the Apes of Cloverfield. Those films are not necessarily known for their action spectacle, but the script, which has been similar for The Batman, according to Tomlin.

