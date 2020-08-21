Matt Reeves' Shares First Look Of Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Batman' Logo

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / The Batman. The filmmaker has recently shared the first look at the official logo of the movie, ahead of the DC FanDome event.

Matt Reeves shares The Batman logo

Matt Reeves took to his Twitter handle to share the first look at the logo of The Batman. The title is red in colour with a bat symbol on it in black. The filmmaker also shared an artwork of Robert Pattinson in Batsuit standing on a statue in the Gotham city. The batsuit in the artwork resembles the photos from the set that was out while the movie was filming in mid-February. Reeves assured the fans that more news and details will soon be revealed about The Batman at the DC FanDome global event.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Matt Reeves’ tweet of the first look at The Batman Logo stormed the internet. Fans of the cape crusader and Robert Pattinson were hyped with it. Many left fire emoticon in the comment and reply section. Some said that the logo looks “mad cool,” while others said that it made them more excited about the movie. Reeves’ tweet has crossed 35k retweets and comments with more than 80K likes in around 12 hours. Check out a few fan reactions on The Batman logo and fan art.

About The Batman

Along with Robert Pattinson in the titular role, The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The production on the movie was stopped in mid-March and has subsequently affected the release date of the film. It was originally scheduled to be out on June 25, 2021. Now the production is said to resume in September in the United Kingdom. The Batman is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

