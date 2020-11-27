Dirty Dancing Sequel To Not Replace Swayze's Iconic 'Johnny Castle', Says Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, who became a household name after featuring in 1987’s cult classic film, said that Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle will not be recast in the sequel that the film is going to get soon. The 1987 film became a worldwide phenomenon after it earned approximately 170 million US Dollars worldwide back in ’87. The officials handling the music distribution and marketing sold north of 30 million copies back then. The film was praised on many fronts.

What Did Jennifer Grey Say:

As per an article on ComicBook.com, Grey, who played Frances “Baby” Houseman in the film, said that one should not try to recreate something that is already deemed as magic. Instead, she said that one should go for something that is different. Patrick Swayze passed away in the year 2009 due to Pancreatic Cancer. He was 57 at the time. Grey will also be involved with the project in the capacity of an executive producer. The inflation-adjusted total for Dirty Dancing is approximately 490 million dollars (Which translates to 3,600 crores Indian Rupees).

About Dirty Dancing:

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s original 1987 feature presentation revolves around Grey’s Frances “Baby” Houseman, who, during a family vacation in the Catskills, falls for the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). The main clutch of this film is the class divide. While Grey’s Houseman came from a privileged background. Swayze's Johnny Castle, on the other hand, can be very much seen trying to make a living on his own. Baby manages to get money for an illegal abortion which needs to be done for Castle’s dance partner, who she ends up replacing. It is when the duo begins to learn and adapt to each other’s dancing style that they realize that they have feelings for each other. The film was praised for its story, the chemistry between the two actors and the music. The film also got a near frame-to-frame adaptation in the form of a television film of the same name in 2017. Swayze would go on to star in a multitude of films until his tragic passing in 2009.

