Frozen 2: The Disney Movie Breaks All Records With Box Office Collection Of $350m

Disney bought another successful film this year, Frozen 2, that has started breaking records even before its release as it recorded the highest pre-bookings for an animated film in the USA on online ticket booking platforms. The film opened to positive reviews with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 score on IMDB.

Frozen 2 breaks all records at the box office:

Frozen 2 has created history at the box office after having the biggest opening weekend earnings of all time for an animated movie. According to box office collections, the Disney movie has made $358 m just in three days of its release in theatres in 37 countries which includes the US, China, and UK. The sequel of the movie Frozen broke the record set by Toy Story 4 which had a worldwide opening of $ 240.9m and the movie was made by Disney owned studio Pixar.

Frozen 2 surpassed even the original Frozen movie which collected $ 110.6m worldwide on its opening weekend in 2013. Frozen also had some musical hits that year like Let it Go. The movie had a gross worldwide collection of $ 1.27bn making it the biggest animated film of all time.

According to the reports, Frozen 2 has made $ 130m in the US making it the biggest animated movie opening for November leaving behind The Incredibles, The Grinch and the first Frozen. While in the UK Frozen 2 broke all the records and is the first highest-grossing animated film in the country.

Hasbro and several other officially licensed toymakers are flooding the markets with the Frozen 2 merchandise from Anna and Elsa dolls to castle playsets in anticipation of a worldwide merchandise stampede alongside the success of the movie in the run-up to Christmas.

Disney has already made about $ 3.5 bn at the box office this year with the string of successful hits like Avengers: Endgame which surpassed Titanic and became the top-grossing film of all time, The Lion King and Aladdin. Disney is all set for a bumper festive season with the release of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker which is expected to be another billion-dollar global hit. The other five movies that have so far made more than $ 1bn at the box office include Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4.

