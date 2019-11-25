Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Earns $350.2 Million Worldwide

Disney bought another successful film this year, Frozen 2, that has started breaking records even before its release as it recorded the highest pre-bookings for an animated film in the USA on online ticket booking platforms. The film opened to positive reviews with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 score on IMDB. Check out Frozen 2's global and domestic box office performance during the weekend.

Frozen 2 box office performance:

Frozen 2 has set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever, making a whopping $350 million worldwide. When the first part of the franchise, Frozen released in 2013, it quickly became one of Disney's top franchises. Frozen inspired-merchandise, theme parks, and even a Broadway show started to grab headlines. Though Frozen 2 came after almost six years of the original film, the sequel has been able to bring in the record numbers for Disney. The movie has been able to add to the company's unprecedented year at the box office.

Disney already had five superhit movies this year which includes movies like Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King that made more than $1 billion globally. By July, Disney had already set the record for the highest-grossing studio of the year. By Sunday, the sequel to Elsa's adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350.2 million worldwide. Frozen 2's performance is one of the strongest this month. Both Terminator: Dark Fate and Charlie's Angels have underperformed at the box office in comparison to the Disney movie.

The time has come: See #Frozen2 in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/nZg6wcGcpW — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 22, 2019

In theatres now, Disney's Frozen 2 reunites directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and producer Del Vecho with voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. The musical talents include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The coming weeks might turn the tide at the ticket windows as well. Potential hit films like Cats, Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the screens next month. Let's see how they fare in comparison to Frozen 2 at the box office.

