Yara Shahidi To Play Tinkerbell In Disney's Latest Peter Pan Live-action Adaptation?

Yara Shahidi seems to be quickly making a name for herself in Hollywood. Recently she also bagged Disney's live-action of Peter Pan adaptation. Shahidi is slated to play the fairy and Pan's confidante, Tinkerbell in the adaptation. Read details here

Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in Disney's latest Peter Pan adaptation

According to reports from Deadline.com, Yara Shahidi has been roped in to play the fairy Tinkerbell in Disney's live-action adaption of Peter Pan novel called 'Peter Pan and Wendy'. This is the first time that Disney has chosen an actor of colour to play the fairy, Tinkerbell. The character had heretofore had only been essayed or voiced by white actors like Julia Roberts (Hook), Rose Mclver (Once Upon A Time), Virginia Brown Faire (Peter Pan), Mae Whitman (Tinkerbell), Kiera Knightley (Neverland), Ludivine Sagnier (Peter Pan), Charlotte Atkinson (Neverland), Sumi Shimamoto (The Adventures of Peter Pan) and Kari Wahlgren (Neverland).

It seems that Disney is attempting to diversify its cast. Earlier they had also chosen Halle Bailey to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid adaptation. Niles Fitch was also cast as Disney's first African American Prince in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals for Disney+.

Sources revealed to the publication that Disney's newest Peter Pan adaptation will be more theatrical in nature. It will also not follow the Disney+ streaming trend. The story revolves around a teenage boy from the magical Neverland who did not age and his companions whom he takes along. Disney's 1953 adaptation of J.M. Barrie novel has been the most successful one till date. Other small and big screen adaptations like Robin William's Hook and Joe Wright’s Pan failed to create its magic with the audience.

More about Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi is popular for her role in Black-ish by ABC. She played Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ daughter Zoey in the sitcom. The popularity of the show prompted the makers to create a spin-off called Grown-ish featuring her as the lead. Yahidi was also the actor and producer of the show. She also made her name with Imagine That and the movie The Sun Is Also a Star.

