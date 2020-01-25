Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

After inaugurating the new streaming platform, Disney has now announced that the 1942 classic animated feature film Bambi is going to be made into a live-action film. From bears in The Jungle Book' to lions in The Lion King, Disney has managed to bring the animated films to life. For the live-action rendition of Bambi, screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet who wrote Captain Marvel and Lindsey Beer who wrote Sierra Burgess Is a Loser has been brought on board.

Disney to release a live-action version of Disney's Bambi

It was also reported that for making Bambi, Disney is going to use the same photo-realistic CGI which was used for remaking The Jungle Book and The Lion King. In this rendition of Bambi, we will be seeing the tail of a titular fawn who befriends a rabbit and skunk before coping with the death of his mother at the hands of a hunter.

Since Alice in Wonderland Disney is using its animated classics and making them into live-action films. This strategy has grossed more than $8.2 billion to Disney. It does not seem like the studio will stop with it any time soon. This year we will be seeing Mulan in a live-action version which will be directed by Niki Caro. Other than this in 2021, we will also see the prequel to 101 Dalmatians which is titled as Cruella and will star Emma Stone. It is also reported that Other than Bambi, Disney is also planning on making films like The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the co-writer of films such as Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel, will pen the screenplay in collaboration with Lindsey Beer. The remake will be produced by Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field.

