Disney Developing Season 3 Of Action Drama 'National Treasure'

Disney is in the process of making the third part of action-adventure mixed National Treasure 3. It would be the first new film from the franchise since Book of Secrets in 2007. Chris Bremner, who worked for the upcoming Bad Boys for Life is set to pen down the film. National Treasure 3 is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the first two flicks. 56-year-old lead actor Nicolas Cage said that he was very happy to see that they went to London, England, Paris, and France and he would like to see the movie go wider.

READ: Hollywood Movies Similar To 'National Treasure' That All Fans Must Watch

Fans reactions to the new development

Earlier in 2018, National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub said that he, Bruckheimer and Cage were ready to make to another instalment. Fans of this movie are ready for this development. One fan said, "This is the happiest I've been since I can't remember when. National Treasure viewing party tonight at my place!" Another added, "FINALLY!!! We'll get to see what the hell was on Page 47!!!!" A third commented: "Don't you dare play with my heart if this is gonna be denied by Nick Cage."

Disney is developing a National Treasure 3 and if Nicolas Cage isn't stealing the Emancipation Proclamation I'm not sure they'll get my business — Myles Jackson (@Myle5_Jackson) January 17, 2020

Who cares about a new Eminem album, the National Treasure 3 movie is the big news! — Travis G 🎣 (@TravisG1988) January 17, 2020

READ: Florida Man Admits Killing Family, Pet Dog In Disney-built Community

About the movie

National Treasure is a Hollywood film that stars Nicolas Cage as a historian and code breaker, Ben Gates. It is an adventure, action thriller film in which Ben Gates must find a rumoured treasure war chest that was buried by the Founding Fathers of the States during the revolutionary war. The task also involves him to find it before his competitor does, and he must also not get arrested by the FBI. The movie also has epic action scenes and great chemistry among the actors, which makes it a movie one can watch multiple times. Though the movie has its sequels, here is a list of movies one can watch if they are a fan of National Treasure.

READ: Taika Waititi Is Being Eyed By Disney And Lucas Film To Helm The Future Of 'Star Wars'?

READ: Best Live-action Disney Movies That Were Released In The Last Decade