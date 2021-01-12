'Disneyland' To Turn Into A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site; Details

Disneyland, the eponymous theme park that has entertained and enthralled tourists and Disney enthusiasts since 1955, has become one of the very first corporate organisations that have taken the decision to turn their property into a COVID-19 Vaccination site. This decision will essentially make Disneyland Orange County's first COVID-19 Vaccination site.

What did the county sheriffs have to say:

As per a report in Deadline, the theme park is expected to open their doors as a vaccination centre later this week, as per the county officials, who announced the same on Monday. In addition to that, the officials at LA County Dodger Station, which had been serving as a mass COVID-19 Testing Centre for quite some time now, will be relieved of its duties as a testing centre and will be subsequently turned into a large-scale vaccination location. It is said that this decision will help the vaccine providers vaccinate thousands of residents on a daily basis. A report on Fox LA claimed that the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will also be turned into a COVID-19 Vaccine distribution centre for the residents and its employees.

On the subject of the vaccination rollout, a report in Variety states that vaccinations are currently available to residents and people who are employed in the Orange County and meet the criteria listed for all tiers of phase 1a of California’s vaccine rollout. The phase in question entails the rollout of the vaccine to frontline workers who are directly in contact with COVID-19 patients. It is unclear as to which vaccine, specifically, will be distributed at the centre.

A short while ago, the first residents of the United States of America, namely the US President-elect Joe Biden and the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris got their respective COVID-19 vaccine shots. The two posted videos of them taking the COVID-19 vaccine dose on their respective social media handles. Those posts can be found below as well as on their respective social media handles.

The Posts:

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines throughout the world is currently in its infancy. Recently, it was reported that multiple states in India itself has received the "Covishield" vaccine. Indonesia, on the other hand, as reported earlier, received a total of 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine made by China.

