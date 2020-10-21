Disney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' First Poster Out Ahead Of Trailer Debut

Raya and the Last Dragon is an upcoming computer-animated fantasy film by Disney. Earlier, the first look picture of the movie was released. Now the makers have dropped the first poster along with a debut trailer date.

Raya and the Last Dragon debut poster out ahead of its trailer release

Disney has shared the first Raya and the Last Dragon poster and a motion video, showing the essence of the movie. It has Raya, which will be voice by Kelly Marie Tran, standing in the rain with her head down. She is holding on to her sword and wearing the traditional hat with a smirk.

Raya and the Last Dragon poster confirms that the movie is scheduled for a March 2021 theatrical release. But no definite date is given on the poster. The first Raya and the Last Dragon trailer will debut tomorrow. Check out the poster and motion video.

Meet Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran. New trailer tomorrow. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/oQkQqqiW1S — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) October 20, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon will be directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. It will be co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. The movie is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen have penned down the project.

Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina as the titular characters, Raya and Sisu, the last dragon, respectively. The movie will show a lone warrior who sets out to find the last dragon in existence. She believes that the dragon will save her kingdom of Kumandra from the villainous Druun.

Check out the first look of Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in Raya and the Last Dragon, from directors Don Hall & Carlos López Estrada, writers Qui Nguyen & Adele Lim, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and co-directors Paul Briggs & John Ripa. In Theaters 3/12/21. pic.twitter.com/G2ZvW6TcWZ — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) August 27, 2020

Previously, Cassie Steele was set to voice Raya but she left the project in August 2020. Kelly Marie Tran then boarded the project. She became the first Southeast Asian actor to lead a Disney animated film. Her character is the daughter of the Chief of the Heart Lands, which is among the five lands in the fictional kingdom of Kumandra.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be developed from remote locations due to COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to release on November 25, 2020. But has been delayed by four months and is currently scheduled to release on March 12, 2021. Bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, it will be distributed worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

