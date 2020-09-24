The 'King's Man' Release Date Moved Up To Early Feb 2021 By Disney

Disney has postponed several of its upcoming projects, including Marvel films. However, the new release map came in as a bit of a relief for Kings Man franchise fans, as the forthcoming addition, The King’s Man release date has not been delayed. Instead, it has been moved up by a couple of weeks.

Disney moves up 'The King’s Man' release date by two weeks

The King’s Man has been facing release date issue for quite a long time now. The movie was initially set to release on November 15, 2019, but was later pushed to February 14, 2020. Then the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020. Around a month ago, the project was given a release date of February 26, 2021. Now, Disney has again provided a fresh date for its 20th Century Studios’ spy action venture. The King’s Man is currently eyeing to premiere in cinemas on February 12, 2021, being moved up by two weeks.

The change came as Disney shifted a number of its upcoming releases. It includes Marvel movies like Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. The King’s Man has landed the date of Eternals. The multi-starrer superhero film was scheduled for a February 12, 2021, release. It has now been pushed to November 5, 2021. As Disney had a vacant date, it upped the premiere date of The King’s Man. The company seems to be keen on giving the film a theatrical release as it is a part of an already well-stabilised franchise.

The King’s Man plot

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who has also helmed the previous two movies. He wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. It is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. The movie takes place decades before the first two instalments in the franchise, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). The King’s Man cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Brühl, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance and others.

