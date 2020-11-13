DJ Spinbad's Death: Russell Peters, Questlove And Others Mourn The Loss

DJ Spinbad was a well-known producer, disc jockey and remixer on New York City’s radio station WHTZ. The artist passed away on November 10, 2020, at the age of 46. The cause of his death is not determined yet. Now several artists paid their last respect to Spinbad.

Late DJ Spinbad receives tribute from Russell Peters and others

DJ Spinbad, real name Chris Sullivan, used to work with comedian Russel Peters. He expressed his grief via his Instagram handle, where he posted multiple pictures with Spinbad. Peters wrote, “This is a post I had hoped I’d never have to make but it’s with a broken heart that I have to say, bye to my brother, my friend, my DJ, one of the most creative and brilliant minds I’ve ever known... i can’t believe you’re not here anymore... trying to find the right pictures of us has me all f**ked up and crying, because we have waaaay too many memories together... I love you my brother and I don’t know how to keep it together... #RIPDjSpinbad #MyBrother” (sic).

Questlove aka Ahmir Khalib Thompson mourned the loss of DJ Spinbad. Roots drummer and frontman stated that the unfortunate news hurts him. He thanked Chris Sullivan for his work.

Canadian DJ, record producer, and label executive Alain Macklovitch, known as A-Trak, paid his tribute as DJ Spinbad dies. He mentioned that he was talking about the late artist’s mixtape right before he got the news of his demise. A-Trak tweeted that Spinbad influenced a lot of DJs and their style.

This is crazy I was literally just talking to @jonnyshipes about this mixtape a couple hours ago. RIP Spinbad man. — Kibbutzy Collins (@atrak) November 11, 2020

Spinbad really gave a lot of djs their style. A lot of djs do what they do because of him.

In the mid 90s you mostly had turntablists on one side and mixtape/club/radio DJs on another. He brought skills and creativity (and humor!) to mixes in a whole new way. — Kibbutzy Collins (@atrak) November 11, 2020

DJ Spinbad’s death was mourned by several international artists. It includes New York-based hip-hop artist RA the Rugged Man, Solo rapper EL-P, UK musician DJ Yoda, DJ Spider, DJ EU, DJ Revolution, DJ Z-Trip, Beat Junkies and others. Check out a few of them.

rest in peace DJ Spinbad ❤️ — el-p (@therealelp) November 11, 2020

Rest in Power Dj Spinbad. pic.twitter.com/9DkN6qNysT — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) November 11, 2020

REST IN PEACE to NYC's own DJ SPINBAD. Super talent and innovator. Damn. — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) November 11, 2020

Spinbad Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zmROjhvwrg — DJ Yoda 🎧 (@DJYodaUK) November 11, 2020

RIP the great DJ Spinbad. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 11, 2020

My dude with da angels 😢 Rest In Power DJ Spinbad pic.twitter.com/nA4CRNzrcp — PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) November 11, 2020

DJ Spinbad released his debut album in 2001 titled Underground Airplay Version 1.0, MIC Media. His second and last album was FabricLive. 14, Fabric, which dropped in 2004. DJ Spinbad released multiple mixtapes from 1995 to 2013 with his last one being Live in India.

