What Happened To Jamie Foxx's Sister? Know About DeOndra Dixon's Death

Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon passed away at the age of 36. She reportedly died on Monday, October 19, 2020. The actor recently confirmed the news on his social media handle and mourned the loss.
DeOndra Dixon was born with Down's syndrome, which is also known as trisomy 21. It is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of the third copy of chromosome 21. The syndrome is generally associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. The cause of Dixon's demise has not been made public.
As we navigate life with the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Global we also continue our good work to empower people with Down syndrome to reach their potential. Academy and Grammy award-winner Jamie Foxx says that his sister DeOndra “taught him how to live.” This World Down Syndrome Day, Global, Jamie, and DeOndra are asking YOU to empower our loved ones with Down syndrome! Click the link in our bio and make a difference TODAY! . . . #Downsyndrome #Downsyndromelove #Downsyndromeawareness #T21 #WorldDownSyndromeDay #WDSD
Deondra Dixon's death has shattered Jamie Foxx. The actor wrote a long message remembering his sister on his Instagram handle. He shared a black and white picture with Dixon, along with several other images together. Check out his post below.
My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔
DeOndra Dixon was born on September 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, to parents Louise Annette Dixon and Jamie Foxx's step-father, George Dixon. She was the Ambassador of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Deondra was the first recipient of the foundation's highest honour, the Quincy Jones Expectational Advocacy Award. She lived with Foxx and the rest of her family in California reported People.
