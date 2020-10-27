What Happened To Jamie Foxx's Sister? Know About DeOndra Dixon's Death

Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon passed away at the age of 36. She reportedly died on Monday, October 19, 2020. The actor recently confirmed the news on his social media handle and mourned the loss.

What happened to Jamie Foxx's sister DeOndra Dixon?

DeOndra Dixon was born with Down's syndrome, which is also known as trisomy 21. It is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of the third copy of chromosome 21. The syndrome is generally associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. The cause of Dixon's demise has not been made public.

Jamie Foxx's tribute to his sister

Deondra Dixon's death has shattered Jamie Foxx. The actor wrote a long message remembering his sister on his Instagram handle. He shared a black and white picture with Dixon, along with several other images together. Check out his post below.

DeOndra Dixon was born on September 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, to parents Louise Annette Dixon and Jamie Foxx's step-father, George Dixon. She was the Ambassador of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Deondra was the first recipient of the foundation's highest honour, the Quincy Jones Expectational Advocacy Award. She lived with Foxx and the rest of her family in California reported People.

