Doctor Strange 2: All You Need To Know About Marvel's First Ever Horror Film

While it made half the amount of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top-grossing solo movies, like Black Panther and Captain Marvel, 2016’s Doctor Strange was a solid box office hit. Benedict Cumberbatch made the Sorcerer Supreme a globally recognized icon, and audiences were excited to see more of his trippy, mind-boggling adventures. Recently, Marvel has announced the second sequel of Doctor Strange film for a 2021 release. Strange’s pivotal roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will go a long way towards drumming up interest in the sequel. So, here are a few things that have been confirmed for Doctor Strange 2.

It will be titled as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Almost every Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has come with a colon, followed by the film’s subtitle. For eg. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok until now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s titling formula has been taken from the comic book medium. But this time they have titled it as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the title suggests, the film’s plot will explore the existence of the multiverse that was first teased in the original film Doctor Strange.

Revealing that nightmare will be the villain

According to reports, Scott Derrickson wanted to introduce the iconic villain Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange movie, but there was no room for him in the movie that was obligated to tell the Sorcerer Supreme’s origin story. This, paired with the fact that the Doctor Strange sequel will apparently be a horror movie, has got some fans speculating that Nightmare will be the film’s primary villain.

It will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s First Horror Film

Marvel has described Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the MCU’s first horror movie. Kevin Feige likes to say that every film in the franchise is a different genre like Ant-Man is a heist movie, Captain Marvel is a ‘90s action movie, Black Widow will be a spy thriller and this will be its first foray into the horror genre.

It is expected to be released on May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be hitting theatres on May 7, 2021. In its release window, the Doctor Strange sequel will face competition from The Matrix 4, John Wick: Chapter 4, Jurassic World 3, and Fast and Furious 10.

