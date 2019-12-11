Black Widow: What Does The Marvel Movie Have In Store For Scarlett Johansson's Character?

Marvel Studios has come up with yet another film which is awaited by many. The trailer of the upcoming movie, Black Widow released a week ago and has created a buzz among the audience. Scarlett Johansson will play the role of Black Widow in the forthcoming film. Apart from Scarlett, the film also stars David Harbour and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles. The plot of the story is about the life of a woman named Natasha Romanoff who is an international spy and an assassin. Later on, she becomes a superhero called Black Widow. The movie will release in May 2020 and is directed by Cate Shortland. Let us take a look at whether the movie will follow the comic story or no.

ALSO READ | Upcoming Movies In 2020: 'Black Widow', 'Wonder Woman 1984' And Others You Must Watch

Black Widow is the same as its comic story?

Natasha Romanoff was also seen in the trailer of the movie alongside her sister Yelena Belova in the film who is also a Black Widow. After the trailer of the movie, fans are thinking that the movie will be the same in Marvel's comics. However, Marvel has a habit of reshaping its characters and implementing exciting twists in both films and comics. The upcoming movie will be a prequel after the Civil War and before the Infinity War. In the movie Avengers: Endgame, It was shown that Natasha is dead in the movie. It could also be her enemy or like her comic book counterpart, she could be both. Well, all the questions will be answered in the month of May 2020. Till then, enjoy the trailer of the forthcoming marvel release.

ALSO READ | Marvel TV Set To Shut Down; Marvel TV Series To Shift Elsewhere?

ALSO READ | Did Arrow Die In 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' Because Of The Flash?

ALSO READ | Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer: Audience Stoked | The Flash, Arrow, Superwomen & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.