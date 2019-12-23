Terry Gilliam Criticises Marvel Movies, Says He 'hated' Black Panther

Terry Gilliam, who has been praised for his work in Monty Python, has called out the Marvel Cinematic universe. The actor has been critical about the Marvel franchise dominating the film business and making it tough for other projects to get funding. Gilliam has been the latest to enter the row for criticising the marvel cinematic universe after Martin Scorsese.

The actor took a dig at the best picture Oscar nominee, Black Panther. He went on to say that he hated Black Panther and that it made him go crazy with the type of messaging the film gave away. He said that it gives young people of colour something to believe in which is unethical. He was quoted by a news portal saying, it’s utter bull-s**t, and that he thinks the people who made it have never been to Africa.

According to a leading Hollywood news portal, Terry has said that he does not like the fact that Marvel has been dominating the market for so long. He said that the MCU or the marvel cinematic universe has been taking so much money which could be used for a greater variety of films. He further added that Marvel is brilliant and he appreciated their effort into making stunning visuals.

The 79-year-old actor said that he was tired and unhappy by watching Marvel constantly deal with spectacles and never portray actual human conditions. He said, that if they are that powerful they should be dealing with reality a little more. The actor went on to say that, he absolutely despises the fact they portray a messianic type of figure trying to do something worthwhile as if one needs to be a superhero to do something worthwhile. The actor said that it is this notion that makes him crazy, as is this message going out to the youth.

Terry said that to him, it is like avoiding connection with reality and quote-unquote the human condition in general. He said one must know what it is like to be a normal human being and to fight through difficult situations and resolve them. Gilliam said, he appreciates them for their sheer spectacle but called them out to be repetitive. He also said that it is like the makers have to blow up an entire city to prove a point.

