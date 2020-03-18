Does Harry Styles Have A Thing For Shimmery And Sparkly Outfits? These Pics Sure Say So

One of the finest English singers, songwriters, and actors, Harry Styles, began his music career when he auditioned as a solo contestant for The X Factor. Later, he was also a part of the famous band, One Direction. He made his debut on the big screen in 2017 movie Dunkirk. Styles is considered to be one of the most versatile musicians and his latest album Fine Line, released in December 2019, has garnered immense appreciation from fans. Apart from this, Harry is famous for his peppy style and he is not afraid to experiment with his wardrobe. Let us take a look at some Harry Styles pictures which show his love for shimmery and sparkly outfits.

Harry Styles in shimmery and sparkly outfits

1. In the below picture, Harry is seen wearing a grey outfit which has a shoulder strap.

2. During Los Angeles tour, he wore a black sparkly jacket which has a golden detailing on it.

3. In the below picture, he is seen wearing a dark blue shimmery jacket in his classic style.

4. Harry looks dapper in a golden shimmery shirt which he paired with dark brown bell-bottom pants.

5. The below picture is a perfect shot with a blush green outfit and black guitar. For bottoms, he opted for beige coloured pants, which completed his look perfectly.

6. During his Toronto concert, Harry was seen wearing a pink sparkly suit. His jacket had many large black coloured patterns which showed his unique fashion sense.

