Harry Styles Best Talk Show Appearances That Every Fan Must Watch

Harry Styles is one of the finest English singers, songwriters, and actors. Harry Styles was a part of the famous band, One Direction. However, as One Direction has gone on an indefinite hiatus, Harry Styles’ career as a solo artist is just reaching sky heights.

As Harry dropped his debut single, Sign Of The Times, it ranked at number one on Billboard and Twitter Top Tracks chart. Soon after, Harry starred in the film Dunkirk. Along with all this, Harry Styles seemed completely ready to add being a TV host to his name. Harry Styles helped out James Corden, as he took over The Late Late Show. Here are the best talk show appearances of Harry Styles. Read ahead to know-

Best talk show appearances of Harry Styles

The Late Late Show with James Corden

This one dates back to 2015 and might have you in tears while reminiscing about the old days of One Direction. Top on the list of one of the best television appearances of Harry Styles definitely includes the time when the whole gang of One Direction appeared on James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment. The group celebrated five years of One Direction by belting out some of their best hits.

The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show is a British comedy chat show, presented by Graham Nortan, that airs on BBC One. While Harry Styles was on the show, Norton made him play a game in which he read headlines about Harry Styles, and Harry had to try not to react. It was one of the best segments of the show.

Radio 1 Breakfast Show

This show is technically not a television appearance but is definitely worth mentioning as one of Harry’s best off-screen talk-shows. The best part of the show was when the singer received surprise messages from his friends from the industry, including Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and more. Even Harry’s mother was a part of this surprise.

