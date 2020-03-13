Harry Styles' Best Looks Styled By Celebrity Stylist Harry Lambert; See Pictures

Harry Styles is one of the popular members of the well-known boy band One Direction. He made his debut on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed 2017 released Dunkirk. Harry Lambert is a famous celebrity stylist who has groomed Harry Styles at several events. Read to know about a few of their best collaboration.

Also Read | Harry Styles' Fan-favourite Moments From His Stint On 'Saturday Night Live'; Check Out

Harry Styles’ fashion moments with Harry Lambert

A few weeks ago, Harry Styles released his latest track Falling. Harry Lambert styled the artist for the song. Styles was seen wearing a light purple frill top with brown pants. The dressing received much attention from the viewers.

Harry Styles wore a dark blue shirt with matching pants for a leading magazine shoot. Harry Lambert styled him along with other artists. The clothes were from Alled – Martinez and contemporary wardrobe.

Also Read | Harry Styles' Most Memorable On-stage Collaborations You Must Know About

Harry Lambert styled Harry Styles for MET Gala 2019, which is among the famous events. For the pre-party, Styles wore a white shirt along with a high-waist black pant and a big red bow. For the main event, the artist donned a black jumpsuit which has transparent and designer sleeves and top.

Also Read | Harry Styles Knows How To Style Bell Bottoms And Here's Proof

Harry Styles – Live on Tour was the debut concert tour by Styles in support of his self-titled debut album in 2017. Harry Lambert styled the artist for his various looks for the tour from September 19, 2017, to July 14, 2018. Harry Styles received a lot of appreciation for his fashion statement.

Also Read | Harry Styles And Gemma Styles Share An Adorable Bond And These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.