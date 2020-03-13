The Debate
Harry Styles' Best Looks Styled By Celebrity Stylist Harry Lambert; See Pictures

Hollywood News

Harry Styles has been making headlines with his fashion. The artist is mostly groomed by stylist Harry Lambert. Check out the duo's best fashion moments

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Styles

Harry Styles is one of the popular members of the well-known boy band One Direction. He made his debut on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed 2017 released Dunkirk. Harry Lambert is a famous celebrity stylist who has groomed Harry Styles at several events. Read to know about a few of their best collaboration.

Also Read | Harry Styles' Fan-favourite Moments From His Stint On 'Saturday Night Live'; Check Out

Harry Styles’ fashion moments with Harry Lambert

A few weeks ago, Harry Styles released his latest track Falling. Harry Lambert styled the artist for the song. Styles was seen wearing a light purple frill top with brown pants. The dressing received much attention from the viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

Harry Styles wore a dark blue shirt with matching pants for a leading magazine shoot. Harry Lambert styled him along with other artists. The clothes were from Alled – Martinez and contemporary wardrobe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

Also Read | Harry Styles' Most Memorable On-stage Collaborations You Must Know About

Harry Lambert styled Harry Styles for MET Gala 2019, which is among the famous events. For the pre-party, Styles wore a white shirt along with a high-waist black pant and a big red bow. For the main event, the artist donned a black jumpsuit which has transparent and designer sleeves and top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

Also Read | Harry Styles Knows How To Style Bell Bottoms And Here's Proof

Harry Styles – Live on Tour was the debut concert tour by Styles in support of his self-titled debut album in 2017. Harry Lambert styled the artist for his various looks for the tour from September 19, 2017, to July 14, 2018. Harry Styles received a lot of appreciation for his fashion statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert) on

Also Read | Harry Styles And Gemma Styles Share An Adorable Bond And These Pics Are Proof

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
