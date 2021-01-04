Does The Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman Trinity Movie Depend On The Success Of Snyder Cut?

When Superman, Batman and Justice League movies were released earlier, they were not received well by the audience and did not do well at the box-office too. As Justice League Snyder Cut is gearing up for release soon, there have been several reports on how its success will determine the fate of the Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman Trinity film. Read further ahead to know more about the reports.

According to an article by Express.co.uk, The Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman Trinity film is in discussion but will only be made if Justice League Snyder Cut becomes a success. The reports stated that DC Films will base their decisions on the success but will differ from Marvel Studios whose future projects have already been set. The reports also stated that DC Films had a ‘wait and see’ philosophy with a more conservative approach that explained so many movies linked to Batman and added how there have been discussions about World’s Finest expanding into Trinity which was a DC comic book in 2008.

Robert Pattinson will also be seen simultaneously in The Dark Knight and The Batman, which has been set in a different universe. Also, as Marvel Studios and Sony have been introducing similar plots with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, there could be a chance of The Flash movie exploring the DC multiverse. There have also been conjectures about Ben Affleck’s Bruce Waynes and Robert Pattinson to be seen in The Flash 2022.

With all the reports and the rumours, the audiences will have to wait for Warner Brothers to announce the future projects of the series of DC Extended Universe after Justice League Snyder Cut is released.

Justice League Snyder Cut cast

The talented cast members of Justice League Snyder Cut include actors namely Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Some of the other artists in the cast include actors such as Joe Morton, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Amber Heard, Joe Manganiello and others.

