'Wonder Woman 1984' Easter Eggs: Know About All The Easter Eggs In Gal Gadot's Film

Wonder Woman 1984 has made a huge splash in the DC superhero universe ever since it was released on December 25, in selected theatres worldwide. The film follows the journey of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the modern world of the year 1984. The misfit Amazonian has found a place for herself and adjusted to the antics of man’s world.

Diana is leading a solitary life as it has been over 60 years at this point since her friend and lover Steve Trevor passed away. As Diana navigates the new world, she takes on a new job with a museum as an archaeologist. As the film progresses, fans can spot many easter eggs in the film. Read on to see a list of all Wonder Woman 1984's easter eggs.

Wonder Woman 1984 easter eggs

Antiope returns on screen

The beginning of the film features Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s home, which is sometimes referred to as Paradise Island. Fans of the movie loved the amazing world of Themyscira, made up of exclusively strong women, ruled by Diana’s mother Hippolyta. Since this beginning sequence takes place in the past, Robin Wright’s fantastic character Antiope is back. Audiences will, unfortunately, recall that Antiope was killed in the battle on the beach in Wonder Woman.

Kid Diana is dressed similar to adult Diana

Kid Diana featured in the Amazon games, is dressed similar to adult Diana back before she knew about her history. Both of them don strappy sandals, arm gauntlets, and tan clothing in which she can easily move around. Kid Diana is also wearing a child-size version of the partial tiara that matches Antiope’s exactly.

Diana’s secret life in Washington D.C

In D.C, Diana works in cultural anthropology and archaeology at the Museum of Natural History in the Smithsonian. This is a far cry from her long-running job as a secretary in the comics. Fans see that Diana is able to read Latin, which surprised Barbara. Diana is actually able to read hundreds of languages, as she told Steve in the previous movie. However, she messes up and shows it in front of someone who doesn’t know her secret is a hat tip to her being a demi-goddess. Later during an action sequence in Egypt, Diana also speaks the native tongue.

Barbara Minerva and Cheetah

Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) gave some of the best action sequences in the movie as she takes a turn to the dark side. She looks compelling as Cheetah. However, there’s a fun little moment of foreshadowing when Barbara compliments Diana’s animal print heels. A report in Den of Geek reveals that costume designer Lindy Hemming shared during a set visit that at one point, they debated having Barbara wear a bit of cheetah flair earlier on in the film, but decided against it.

Diana’s thrilling fight scene in the mall

In the mall, while fighting the thieves, Diana uses her tiara to take out security cameras, with surprising precision. Den of Geek report reveals that this was one of Diana’s original skills in the 1940s comics. In fact, at some points, the tiara had telepathic capabilities. Diana does it because she’s still trying to fly under the radar, and doesn’t want the security cameras to capture her superhero moves.

Steve Trevor returns from the grave

While Steve Trevor’s return rejoiced many fans, the report in Den of Geek reveals that Steve has been killed and brought back to life on several occasions throughout his comic history. He was resurrected by Aphrodite and even brought back as a double. He was then merged with his original self, which feels similar to what happened in this movie.

Diana’s Indiana Jones stunt

Diana dragging herself under the truck in Egypt feels like a homage to a stunt Indiana Jones pulled off in Raiders of the Lost Ark. This stunt was a homage to stuntman Yakima Canutt, who did the same thing in 1939’s Stagecoach. In fact, one of the punches Steve lands seems to use the same sound effect that we often hear when Indy throws one in the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Wonder Woman 1984 end credits clip features Asteria

As credits roll for the film, a short clip plays a few minutes later that features a woman clad in blue and has long and flowing hair. She is walking through a market fair when a wire snaps in two. This causes the free-standing pole it was attached to, to tumble towards the ground. However, this mysterious blue cape clad woman stretches out her right arm, she’s got a bracelet like Wonder Woman, and nonchalantly catches the falling pole, leaving everyone around her stupefied. She then proceeds to troll down the street, like what she did was nothing special.

However, the mother of a baby girl, who were both in the way of the falling pole, rushes to her and utters, “Excuse me, please, you have to let me thank you, Miss...” The woman in blue turns around and introduces herself as Asteria (Lynda Carter). Asteria proceeds to explain to the confused yet thankful mother, “it was just a simple shift of weight. It takes practice, but I've been doing this a long time.” She then smiles, winks, turns around and walks away. Clearly, Asteria isn’t dead but is in hiding.

