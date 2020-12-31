Robert Pattinson Of 'The Batman' Pushed To Breaking Point As Director Demands Retakes

Ever since the news broke that Robert Pattinson has been cast to play the next Batman, his fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. Recently, reports have surfaced that The Batman director Matt Reeves is making Robert and the crew of the movie nredo the scenes again and again which has left Robert Pattinson exhausted. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Lend Money, Says ‘I Only Give Money I’m Willing To Give Away’

Also read | Whoopi Goldberg Backs Tom Cruise's Stance, Says She "gets Why He Got Angry" On MI7 Crew

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

According to a report by The Sun, Matt Reeves has made Robert Pattinson do over 50 retakes in order to perfect a shot in the film. This has proven to be extremely exhausting for Pattinson as he has to stay in the heavy Batman suit for a long time. Even the crew of the movie is tired of so many retakes.

Matt Reeves insists on doing the scenes again and again and he tends to get stuck up over tiny details. The report by The Sun has also quoted a crew person saying that there are times when it feels that Reeves does not know when to stop. Matt has also been termed as a 'control freak' as he wants every shot and scene to be perfect.

The source has also revealed that there is a lot of pressure on Matt Reeves to bring out the best from the movie. The Batman is the first solo movie of the Dark Knight in ten years and there are a lot of expectations from the audiences as well. The makers of the movie have thrown in 90 million pounds for the film.

Robert Pattinson has had a tough time with movie franchises before as well. He was fed up with 'Twilight' as well as he was extremely uncomfortable during the filming of the popular fantasy movie. He had to wear coloured lenses which caused discomfort to his eyes.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. The movie has suffered largely already because of the coronavirus pandemic. The release date of the film is set to be March 4, 2022. Matt Reeves is also reportedly paranoid of catching the virus after Robert Pattinson had tested positive for it. Following the star, one of the crewmates had also tested positive for the same. This is making Reeves direct the movie wearing a puffa coat and ski goggles.

Also read | 'The Exorcist' Sequel In Works; 2018 Halloween Movie Maker David Green To Direct The Film

Also read | American Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault By Models

Image courtesy- @robertpattinsonofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.