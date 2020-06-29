Does Will Ferrell Really Sing In 'Eurovision' Or Is He Merely Lip-syncing? Find Out

The musical comedy Eurovision released on Netflix on June 26, 2020. Since then, fans of the movie have been praising the film's story and performances on Twitter. The musical comedy stars the Stranger than Fiction actor Will Ferrell and Mean Girls fame actor Rachel McAdams. Continue reading this article to know, “Does Will Ferrell really sing in Eurovision?”

Will Ferrell Singing

It is no secret that the 52-year-old actor loves to sing. In his 2004 film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, he sang his own rendition of the popular 1976 song Afternoon Delight. Moreover, the actor also sang the Irish drinking song in the 2010 film The Other Guys. He gave a vocal performance in his angelic during the climax of his 2008 film Step Brothers. Hence, Will Ferrell’s singing is not news to his fans, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting to know, “Is Will Ferrell singing in Eurovision?”

Does Will Ferrell really sing in Eurovision?

The answer to these questions is, yes. Will Ferrell is indeed singing in Eurovision on Netflix. Before the movie’s Netflix debut on June 26, 2020, only one song named Volcano Man in the actor's voice was released. The music video of Volcano Man stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, in their characters, as Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who are collectively known as the music group Fire Saga. Hence, giving the film its full name Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

While Ferrell is singing many songs in the film, Rachel McAdams has lent her voice to some songs as well. However, Rachel McAdams' singing voice has been combined with Swedish singer Molly Sandén’s vocals. This isn't too surprising, as Lars in Eurovision on Netflix sounds like Will Ferrell singing. However, Rachel McAdams who is playing Sigrit sounds like a professional singer. Will Ferrel singing provides comedic relief in the film.

Eurovision on Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows the journey of Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir as they set out to represent their Iceland in the singing contest. McAdams and Ferrell are seen sporting outrageous outfits in their characters for the film. Will Ferrell won Comedian of the Year title in the 2015 version of GQ Men of the Year, for his hilarious movie roles. The film will present the challenges that the inexperienced duo faces in their journey. The film also stars Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens.

