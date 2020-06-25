Jennifer Aniston On Being Typecast As Rachel From FRIENDS: 'It Was Terrifying'

In a recent virtual roundtable interaction with actors Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Helena Bonham Carter and Rose Byrne, Jennifer Aniston shared her ordeal about being typecast after her breakthrough role as Rachel Green in FRIENDS. In the interview, the actor mentioned that she could not get Rachel Green off her back and could not escape the character. Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston remarked that The Good Girl was the first time she got to shed whatever the Rachel character was, and was able to disappear into someone who was distinctive from the iconic character.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch

Speaking about the panic that set over her due to the character, Jennifer revealed that she was doing different films for herself just to see if she could do something other than Rachel and the actor admitted that it was ‘terrifying’. Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston remarked that she fought with herself and was constantly trying to prove that she was something more than Rachel. The actor remarked that once you play comedy, fans don't think you can do the drama and if you're only seen as a dramatic actor, they don't think you can do comedy.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Follows Jennifer Aniston's Footsteps; Donates $1M To A Justice Organisation

The Morning Show:

Jennifer returned to the TV screens with Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show, which gives an inside look at the people who help Americans wake up each day, exploring the challenges faced by the people who work in morning television. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the leading roles, the show is created by Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin. Bankrolled by Reese, the show has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics' Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also Read | Lisa Kudrow Reveals To Jennifer Aniston The Reason Why She Doesn’t Watch 'Friends' Re-run

FRIENDS reunion

The much-awaited reunion of FRIENDS will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. Reportedly, FRIENDS was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May, claims a report. However, the streaming service is running all 236 episodes of FRIENDS through the original sitcom's iconic 10-season run.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.