'Love Island' Star Rachel Fenton Diagnosed with COVID-19; Reveals Her Experience So Far

The hit show Love Island has had many contestants over the years. One contestant from the show named Rachel Fenton was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was reported that the main symptoms are not officially being listed as a red flag by the NHS. The Love Island star Rachel Fenton used to work as an orthopaedic clinical nurse specialist. She took to her Instagram to reveal that she is losing her ability to taste and smell. It was reported that she is also showing some symptoms like cough and high temperature.

Love Island star Rachel Fenton diagnosed with COVID-19

Love Island star Rachel Fenton took to Instagram stories on Tuesday night and wrote: "So I came back positive with the virus... everyone who's been messaging me about their sense of taste and smell going it most likely means you have it so follow guidelines and isolate". She also added "My test came back positive. So many of you messaged me about the loss of taste and smell which isn't in the official symptom list. But that was the main symptom for me. I didn't have a temperature or cough. I just felt very tired. I had a bit of muscle achiness and a cold. I have completely lost my taste and smell. It's a lot more severe."

Love Island star Rachel Fenton also takes on how she was working till she was diagnosed here is what she said "I've not felt unwell, I've felt OK. Not 100 per cent, but not poorly. I've felt OK, still eating and still got an appetite. My symptoms are really mild. You need to be very careful if you've had a loss of taste and smell to isolate. I'm not going back to work now until I'm tested as negative. I'm not sure when they'll get me back for a re-swab. For now, I'm just isolating and looking after myself. It's not been horrendous for me.'

Love Island star Rachel Fenton also added that the test process of getting was very bad. Here is what she said about it. "The swab they do for the Coronavirus test is uncomfortable. My friend warned me about it and I'm so glad she did. I just want to warn you, they swab your nose and your throat. It goes far up your nose. It makes your eyes water and it's really far back in your throat too. It's not the most comfortable, but obviously so worth doing."

