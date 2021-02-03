Billie Eilish To Give A Closer Look To Her Real Life In Her New Emotional Documentary

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish first gained attention when she uploaded her song Ocean Eyes on Soundcloud when she was just 14. The singer has gained huge popularity over the years because of her songs. Director R. J. Cutler is now coming up with Billie Eilish's documentary featuring her life when she came up with her first debut studio album. Read further to know more about the documentary here.

Billie Eilish gives a closer look into her real life in Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Billie Eilish's songs have had a huge impact on teenagers all over the world. The 19-year-old singer is finally giving her fans a closer look into her real life. The singer has always been secretive about her emotions and lets it out through her songs. However, the second trailer of her upcoming documentary is out and she is seen talking about the difficulties teenagers go through. Her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell also feature in the documentary along with her producer brother Finneas. In the trailer, Maggie talks about how hard it is for teenagers to grow mentally healthy in this era. Billie mentions that her parents have been very supportive of her. There is a small adorable clip of hers saying that she sleeps in her parent's bed because she is scared of monsters.

In the Apple TV+ documentary, fans will get a powerful message from how the singer rose to fame. The documentary has a large portion of Billie recording her first-ever studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in her childhood bedroom with her record producer brother, Finneas. The two will be seen creating the album from scratch and the struggles of Billie as she rose to fame. She also mentioned that when she looks into the crowd during concerts, she realises that every single person is going through something just like her. Billie Eilish's documentary will showcase how she channelled her pain and fear in her art and created songs. The movie will have some home shot footages from her childhood and teenage years, her concert performances, interview of her family and some moments she shared with her fans.

