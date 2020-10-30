Dolly Parton Spills Beans About Keeping Her Marriage With Carl Dean Private

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is known for her songs such as Jolene, Islands In the Stream, There Was Jesus, recently opened up about her relationship with husband Carl Dean. The singer has been married to Carl Dean for 56 years. Dolly Parton's marriage with Carl has always been very private as Dean always shied away from the public eye for most of Dolly Parton’s career.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer went on to talk about her new book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She also spoke about her and Dean's decision to keep their relationship low-key. She said that it is just not who he is. Talking about Dolly Parton's husband she said that he is a quiet and a very reserved person. She also said that he figured if he ever got out there, he would never get a minute’s peace and he's very much right about that.

Dolly Parton also went on to reveal his words to her, he often tells her that he did not choose the world, but he chose her and she chose the world. He also told her that they can keep their lives separate and together which they do. The singer revealed about a joke which she considers a fact is that when people ask her why it's lasted this long, she says, 'Because I stay gone.' She said that there is a lot of truth in that because they don’t have to keep seeing each other’s faces all the time. She also added that they do have great respect and admiration for each other and they both have a great sense of humour hence, they have a lot of fun.

Dolly Parton is all set to bring life to the holiday season. The iconic country singer teamed up with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a brand new holiday track called Christmas Is. This latest holiday track is part of Dolly Parton's Christmas album, Holly Dolly Christmas. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' Christmas Is single is about what Christmas really means. This album was released earlier this month. Take a look at the album below.

