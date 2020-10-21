Dolly Parton Considers Herself A Song Teller; Says, 'I Write Songs, But I Tell Stories'

Dolly Parton recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter where she revealed that she views herself as a song teller rather than a singer. The songstress mentioned that she tells stories through her songs and therefore she views herself like that. The 74-year-old singer also spoke about her memoir which has been titled Dolly Parton, Song Teller: My Life in Lyrics. Thus, fans are excited to know about her life and Dolly Parton's songs which have topped several charts over time.

Dolly Parton considers herself a song teller rather than a singer

Speaking to the portal, the singer mentioned that she thinks of herself as a song teller. She added that she writes her own songs and therefore finds it amazing that she gets to tell stories. Thus, Dolly Parton implied that it is through her lyrics that she gets to convey a story. She thus views herself in a different way rather than just a singer. Further on, Dolly Parton's songs too were discussed in the interview. She said that a number of her famous songs have been included in her memoir. She continued to say that the reason behind certain songs too have been mentioned in the memoir along with what she was feeling at the time.

Dolly Parton then added that she loved to write songs more than performing them as she viewed the writing process as her personal time with God. She added that during the process of writing songs, she likes to be quiet so that she can express herself the most through her writing. She called the entire process therapeutic. Dolly also addressed the fact that several people listen to her songs in a different way. Dolly Parton's songs have been heard by many and according to the singer, different people interpret her songs differently. She added that a song can change depending on a number of factors, including how they are performed and produced.

A number of Dolly Parton's videos too have hit millions of views; her most recent hit being “A Holly Dolly Christmas”. The singer has continued singing and writing songs and recently wrote a song during the pandemic. The song “When life is Good Again” was sung by her and was released during the COVID-19 outbreak.

