Dolly Parton Teams Up With Goddaughter Miley Cyrus For New Holiday Song 'Christmas Is'

Dolly Parton is here to bring in the holiday season vibe. The legendary country singer has teamed up with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a brand new holiday track titled Christmas Is. This new holiday track is part of Dolly Parton’s holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The album has finally hit the stands today, October 2, 2020.

Even though the holiday season is two months away, legendary country singer Dolly Parton is ready to ring in the holiday season. Parton recently collaborated with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a new holiday song titled Christmas Is. Apart from collaborating with Miley, Dolly Parton has also collaborated with senior Cyrus a.k.a. Billy Ray Cyrus for a song.

Both these songs are part of Dolly Parton’s upcoming holiday album The Holly Dolly Christmas. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ Christmas Is is a song about what Christmas really means.

The song contains light-hearted lyrics and also celebrates the holiday season. The song features lyrics like, “Christmas is a time for caring/ Being at your best/ Christmas is a time of sharing/ Knowing you’ve been blessed/ Christmas is a time of giving/ Love is made of this/ That’s what Christmas is”.

As mentioned earlier, Dolly Parton also collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus for a song on the album. This song has been titled Christmas Where We Are. Apart from Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton has also collaborated with Michael Buble for the song Cuddle Up Cozy Down Christmas, Willie Nelson for a new rendition of Pretty Paper and TV host Jimmy Fallon for Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Apart from this celebrated singers and celebrities, Dolly Parton’s brother Randy has also contributed to the album with the song You Are My Christmas. Dolly Parton has produced this album alongside Kent Wells. According to Taste of Country’s report, Kent and Dolly produced this album separately. Parton finished her part of the album after the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic began.

