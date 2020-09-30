Dolly Parton Reveals The Release Date For Her Netflix Movie 'Christmas On The Square'

Dolly Parton is all set to feature in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie. Taking to social media, Dolly Parton finally revealed the release date for her upcoming special Christmas On The Square. Dolly Parton shared that her upcoming Christmas movie will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2020, as an early celebration for Christmas.

Dolly Parton reveals the release date for her Christmas On The Square

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song...it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPDxMV9elX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

Above is Dolly Parton's latest tweet on social media. The songwriter revealed that her upcoming special Christmas On The Square was not just a song, it was a special musical movie. She added that the movie is directed by Debbie Allen. Dolly Parton also revealed that her movie will star Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis in major roles, and many other talented actors will also be a part of the project. Finally, Dolly Parton stated that the film will release on November 22 on Netflix.

According to the official synopsis for Christmas On The Square shared by Netflix, the movie is about an embittered "Scrooge" of a woman. This woman plans to sell off a small town that she owns. She does not care what happens to the people who live there and is willing to deal with the consequences. Dolly Parton will play the main lead role. Christmas On The Square is written by Maria S. Schlatter.

Dolly Parton is planning to make Christmas 2020 a special event for her fans, as Christmas On The Square is not her only upcoming holiday-themed project. The singer is also releasing a brand new album on October 2, 2020. This album is titled A Holly Dolly Christmas and is Dolly Parton's third-holiday album in 30 years. Her last Christmas album released all the way back in 1990.

This upcoming album will have country tracks and will feature guest appearances from various popular singers. Some popular singers to feature in the album are Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson. In fact, the Netflix special Christmas On The Square is named after a song from Dolly's upcoming album.

