Dominic West Kisses Wife Catherine & Says ‘we Are Together’ After Pics With Lily James

After Lily James and Dominic West's pictures from Rome went immensely viral on Sunday, the latter and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald decided to clear the air. According to the report by Daily Mail, on Tuesday, Dominic West and Catherine stepped out of their house to publicly announce that 'they're still together'. More so, Catherine also carried a sheet of paper along with her, on which, there was a statement which read, 'Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together.'

The same report added that despite the public display, Dominic West's ring wasn't on his finger and Catherine Fitzgerald also tried to tuck her hand in her jeans pocket. As seen in the photos that popped up on the internet, Fitzgerald pulled off a blue polo neck tee along with denim. Whereas, Dominic was interestingly spotted in the same shirt, the one he wore in Rome, with Lily James, with just another jacket on it.

Dominic West and his wife's public statement came after Daily Mail papped Lily James and Dominic West while they passionately kissed each other while dining in Rome on Sunday. In some of the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Dominic could be seen helping Lily with a scooter ride. Interestingly, in the photos, his wedding ring was missing.

More so, the Tomb Raider actor planted a kiss on Lily Jame's neck. Lily James and Dominic West are all set to feature in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford's celebrated novel The Pursuit Of Love. As per the same report, the filming of the same began in July.

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have been married since 2010 and the couple also got four children together. More so, the duo has not announced a split yet. Back in 2012, during an interaction with Esquire.com, Dominic was asked how his wife feels about him having sort of cornered the market on dashing adulterous lushes. The actor was quick to reply. He claimed that Catherine doesn't care as long as he is back with the kids. He added that he has known her for twenty years and she too dumped him on several occasions.

