Lily James And Dominic West's Recent 'cozying Up' Pics Leave Netizens Divided; Read

Cinderella star Lily James and The Affair actor Dominic West are currently in the middle of a scandal after they were seen getting cosy in some new photos obtained by Daily Mail on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Rome, Italy. According to Daily Mail, the duo was spotted kissing each other in public, even though he’s still married to Catherine FitzGerald.

On hearing this news, fans were left stunned and soon began comparing Lily James and Dominic West’s relationship to another celebrity scandal. Back in 2012, actor Kristen Stewart was spotted kissing her director Rupert Sanders, who was married at that time. Also, the actor was in a relationship with her Twilight series co-star Robert Pattinson. Post the scandal, the actor released a public apology to him as the photos were all over the internet.

However, some of the netizens have been calling out anyone who is shaming Lily James as they don’t want her to get torn apart in the media and receive the blame for that affair or do what they did for Kristen Stewart. Check out a few comments from fans who are left divided with this piece of news.

The same way y’all tried to portray Kristen Stewart as innocent when she cheated on Rob with a married man is carrying the same energy with this Lily James situation — ˏˋ𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂ˊˎ 👻 (@CLOWNGlRL) October 12, 2020

The same reason Kristen Stewart was blamed and shamed for her affair with Rupert Sanders, good old sexism. Both are to blame but he's the one with the wife and kids. But maybe he and his wife are separated and we don't know, it's actually nobody's business. The press are awful. — Louise Dewsnap 🌈 (@LDewp) October 12, 2020

If I see one more comment from someone slut shaming and criticising Lily James and not saying SHIT about the CHEATING SCUMBAG MAN I will throw hands!! It takes goddam 2! 2!!! Both parties are to blame. Both are disgusting. Both are SHIT. STOP BLAMING 1 PARTY, ESPECIALLY WOMEN. https://t.co/Oja4GzvIqo — Cait (@cc_lox) October 12, 2020

this is kristen and rob scandal all over again the second hand embarrassment i feel i swear... https://t.co/YQJpE8RzPy — s. (@addiesluc) October 12, 2020

I remember when the same thing happened with Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders. I thought people would have learnt better since then. Apparently not — Em93 (@mai_adaeze) October 12, 2020

A female friend of Catherine's told MailOnline on Monday, October 12, 2020, that she had seen the pictures and was 'devastated' as she thought they were 'very close together' with a 'happy marriage’. It was also reported that Catherine has been trying to talk to Dominic, but he is not answering his phone. She's completely shocked that she didn't know anything was going on. They've been together a lot, so this is totally out of the blue.

About the duo

Dominic is married to Catherine since the year 2010 and also have four children together. As for Lily, she was recently linked to Chris Evans. In July, the Captain America actor and the Mamma Mia star were spotted for an ice cream date in London and a fancy date night in the city. In the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the duo looked quite bright and happy and fans were all gaga over them.

