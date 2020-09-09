Netflix's 'Rebecca' Trailer Starring Lily James And Armie Hammer Out Now; Watch

Netflix launched the trailer of Rebecca on September 8, 2020. Rebecca is a romantic-thriller that is slated to release on October 21, 2020. Read to know more about this Lily James and Armie Hammer film:

Rebecca trailer:

The story revolves around Maxim De Winter and his love interest. A series of events unfold as the two get married and move to Manderley. Mrs. De Winter is left uncomfortable as she feels the presence of Rebecca, her husband’s dead first wife. The trailer gives a peek into Ben Wheatley's unique vision, without giving away much of the storyline.

The Ben Wheatley-directorial was announced in November 2018 and had Lily James and Armie Hammer on board as lead stars since the beginning. The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd. With its screenplay written by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, the movie is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name. Rebecca is co-produced by Working Title Films and Big Talk Pictures.

More about Rebecca cast

Lily James Thomson

Lily Thomson has been a part of 19 films, and 5 television shows. Lily made her debut with the British TV series Just William. She was then seen in a supporting role in Downtown Abbey, and then had her film debut with the lead role in the movie Cinderella. James is also popular for her roles in series War & Peace, Baby Driver Darkest Hour, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Yesterday.

Armie Hammer

Armand Hammer has been a part of 26 movies so far and is to appear in 4 more in the near future. Hammer has been seen in multiple Television shows, one of them being the popular American teen drama Gossip Girl. Hammer has also acted in theatre. He portrayed the role of Drew in Straight White Men in 2018 and Mr. Peel in The Minutes in 2020.

