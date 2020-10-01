Lily James Advises 'don't Be Obsessed With Boys' And Maintains Silence On Links With Evans

Lily James is a popular actor known for her acting performances in mobile like Baby Driver, Cinderella and Yesterday. Lily James and Chris Evans had also recently sparked dating rumours when they were spotted spending time with each other over the span of two days. The actor is making it to the headlines for her Harper’s Bazaar UK cover story. The actor refused to talk about her alleged links with Chris Evans but certainly had some dating advice for her younger self. Read more to know what Lily James had to say.

Lily James gives some dating advice to her younger self

Lily James recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK for their cover story. The actor did not discuss her links with the Captain America star but certainly had advice for her younger self. The advice she gave was, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself”.

Currently, Lily is going to be seen in her upcoming drama film, Rebecca. She also spoke about the character she is playing and admitted that the character’s "screwed up" nature was the main attraction point for her. The film is based on a book that was also adapted into a film by the popular director, Alfred Hitchcock.

James also said that she read the book for the first time on a train and it certainly had a huge impact on her. She confessed that she took the role partly because she felt that this person’s journey is so profound, and James loves that she sides with a murderer. She feels that this was a little "screwed up" and thus wanted to get inside the woman’s head.

Lily James’ Rebecca is being released on October 21, 2020, and it will be launched on the popular OTT platform Netflix. It also stars Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd in prominent roles.

Lily James and Chris Evans

Thinking about the fact that the Chris Evans pic may have been meant for Lily James is making me feel things pic.twitter.com/VE4YDmFbJC — Sauvignon Blonde™️ (@catherinehughs) September 29, 2020

Lily James and Chris Evans have been rumoured to be dating since the lockdown began. An anonymous source told @deuxmoiworld that the two have been in a relationship before the lockdown started. Till now, none of them has spoken about these rumours and speculations. Lily James was previously linked with The Crown actor, Matt Smith. The two then parted ways after 5 years of dating each other. The source also claims that he/she knows the Baby Driver star since she was 6.

Chris Evans and Lily James were also spotted in London, England. Seeing the two encounters makes it look like there’s something between them. But the fans might have to wait for the two to announce it officially.

