Kumail Nanjiani takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump after sensational disinfectant comment

President of the United States of America Donald Trump is known to attract criticism for his comments regularly. Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro have never shied away from expressing their displeasure over the POTUS, sometimes even using stinging words. However, as Trump spoke about the possibility of disinfectants being injected into humans to combat COVID-19, most of the stars had sarcastic reactions.

Kumail Nanjiani, who is known to take digs at Trump, had a hilarious reaction to the comment. The actor quipped how the USA President was right and that his idea 'worked.' The 42-year-old quipped how he injected himself with bleach, and he was ‘puking all the coronavirus right now.’

Gang. He was right. It works. I injected myself with bleach and am puking up all the Coronavirus right now. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 24, 2020

Earlier, the Big Sick star had taken a jibe at the President over the government’s plan to ‘reopen the economy’, while ruing the lack of concrete steps to deal with the pandemic.

Why do we constantly hear about "reopening the economy" and nothing about concrete steps being taken to ensure safety when that happens? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 14, 2020

Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano were among the others who had reacted to Trump’s comment with sarcasm.

Here are the comments:

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won't keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

Oh, good. Here’s the video evidence of Trump saying Doctors should check into disinfectants being injected to kill the virus. Going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

Donald Trump had stated that he had suggested his science advisors to use disinfect injections to combat COVID-19 during his coronavirus briefing on Thursday. On Friday, however, he clarified that he was being ‘sarcastic’. He said he was "asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside."

Meanwhile, USA has turned out to te most affected country due to COVID-19 with over nine lakh cases and over 50,000 deaths.

