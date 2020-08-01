Dr. Anthony Fauci On Brad Pitt's SNL Performance Playing Him: 'I Think He Did A Great Job'

Brad Pitt was just nominated for an Emmy Award for playing the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revealed that he was not affected by Brad Pitt's performance, as he had more important things to focus on. Dr. Anthony Fauci even added that he was a huge fan of Brad Pitt.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Brad Pitt's Emmy Nomination for Saturday Night Live (SNL)

After Brad Pitt received an Emmy Nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL, the White House novel coronavirus pandemic adviser revealed how he felt in an interview with the Associated Press. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that it did not go to his head. The doctor added that it was somewhat surrealistic. The physician also thought that it was interesting and a little bit strange.

The White House novel coronavirus pandemic adviser stated that he did not get distracted by that. He really had to focus like a laser beam on the things that he was responsible for. Brad Pitt played the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci during a cold open in late April. In fact, when asked about his actor preference, Dr. Anthony Fauci even joked that he wanted Brad Pitt to play him on SNL.

During the SNL , Brad Pitt played a version of Dr. Anthony Fauci who debunked a lot of misinformation that was shared online by President Donald Trump. He also told people not to ingest disinfectant during the pandemic. Finally, at the end of the cold open, Brad Pitt broke character to thank all the first responders and health care workers who were working hard to keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Fauci mentioned that Brad Pitt did a great job in SNL. Moreover, Fauci also revealed that he was a great fan of Brad Pitt. Fauci claimed that the reason he named Pitt because he was his favourite actor. Finally, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he thought Brad Pitt did a great job.

