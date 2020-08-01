Gigi Hadid Trends On Twitter As Fans Get Excited Over Her Latest Photo With Zayn Malik

Right after Zayn Malik broke his social media hiatus, Gigi Hadid posted an adorable picture with her 'baby daddy'. This came months after a blurry photo of Gigi and Zayn from her 25th birthday in April. Excited fans started trending Gigi Hadid on Twitter to show their love for the parents-to-be. Here's what this is about.

Excited fans trend 'Gigi Hadid' on social media

Yesterday, Gigi Hadid posted a photo of herself and Zayn Malik after a long time. Zigi (Zayn and Gigi fans) were excited to see the couple showing love in the photo. They started trending 'Gigi Hadid' on social media to express their love and support for the parents-to-be. Take a look at the fan reactions

will never get tired seeing zayn and gigi together pic.twitter.com/t6bdYH7k9H — ð™¢ð™–ð™­ ð™¬ð™–ð™£ð™©ð™¨ ð™©ð™ð™š ð™žð™£ð™›ð™žð™£ð™žð™©ð™® ð™¢ð™« (@maxfineline) August 1, 2020

zayn and gigi are THE couple pic.twitter.com/zOYiXMrhJ6 — ð•—ð•£ð•š á¶»³ (@hsungolden) August 1, 2020

zayn and gigi might be one of the most unproblematic & beautiful couples to ever exist and they deserve all the love and support in this world. amen. pic.twitter.com/yOJpxw617L — ð¬ðšð›ð«ð¢ð§ðš â˜¾ (@goldenswomanx) August 1, 2020

Zayn and Gigi are the most precious couple ever pic.twitter.com/R2uxIRl1A9 — ð™Žð™¤ð™ªð™ ð™šð™žð™£ð™– ð™›ð™¤ð™¡ð™ ð™¡ð™¤ð™§ð™š ²â¸ ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¦ (@hadidsgolden) August 1, 2020

You guys,I just wanted to say that gigi and zayn are the best couple ever,and they will be very excellent parents soon,I swear zigi is the best!!iloveyou both with all my heartðŸ¤§ðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/PjR1QGA5e5 — ZiGi World Domination! (@hadidsupremacy) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid's Instagram post also received a lot of love from her friends and fans. In the picture, Gigi and Zayn are sharing a kiss. Adding a caption to the post, Gigi wrote, "baby daddy â˜ºï¸". Hailey Beiber, Poppy Delevingne, Prabal Gurung and Alana Hadid were one of the firsts to comment.

More about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

Meanwhile, the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy was first reported after pictures from her 25th birthday went viral. The birthday decorations which were mostly centred around a child coming into the family, swiftly created a buzz that Hadid was pregnant. Moreover, Zayn Malik's presence in the intimate party only added fuel to the fire.

Later that week, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy. She also revealed that her baby is due in September. Since then, she has minimized her appearance on social media and only recently added a picture of her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid also revealed why she has been hiding her bump all this while. Gigi said that with the ongoing pandemic and other problems all around the world she did not feel like pictures of her baby bump were not that important. Previously, the model had been criticised for donning layered clothing and hiding her bump from the public eye.

