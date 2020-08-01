Kanye West Breaks His 6 Days Twitter Silence, Insists July 19 Rally Was Not A Meltdown

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage is going through a rough patch after the rapper made shocking allegations against his wife on social media. He recently broke his silence on Kim leaving their Wyoming home in tears. He also talked about his revelations during July 19 presidential rally and said it was not a 'meltdown'.

Kanye West breaks his Twitter silence after six days

Kanye broke his six days of social media silence with a string of outbursts. Taking to his Twitter account, Kanye West recently insisted that his revelations about Kim Kardashian wanting to abort their first child was not a 'meltdown'. He also added that the backlash over his statements is an attempt to 'Distract, Discredit, Dismiss To Destroy'. Take a look at his recent tweets:

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit

Dismiss

To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

According to reports, Kim Kardashian had recently visited their Wyoming ranch to plead with Kanye West to give up his presidential campaign. However, reports claim that their conversation seemed tensed and Kim Kardashian left in tears. While Kim returned to LA alone, Kanye stayed back in Wyoming.

Other reports claim that Kim Kardashian flew down to Wyoming to tell Kanye West that their marriage is over. As per reports of an international magazine, Kim said that she has done all she could for her husband but is not getting back what she deserves. It has also been said that Kim does want to divorce Kanye, especially because of their four children, but Kanye is 'not working' for it.

Sources also reported that even though Kanye West had publicly asked for a divorce from Kim Kardashian, as of now he seems unwilling to go through with. In a public apology issued by him, he also said that Kim has supported him through while he has not. Take a look at the tweet:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's latest updates

Meanwhile, things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started going downhill ever since the rapper started his presidential campaigns. Only July 19, he had a very public outburst where he accused Kim Kardashian of trying to abort his first child, North. He also accused Kim and the Kardashian clan to try and lock him up.

However, Kanye West had posted a public apology to Kim Kardashian. He also asked for medical assistance as he is suffering from severe anxiety attacks. Things seemed to have calmed down until his recent Twitter outburst. However, official statements have been released by neither of the two celebs.

