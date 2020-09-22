Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Accused Of Withdrawing $353,571.85 From Accounts: Reports

Rapper and music mogul Andre Romelle Young aka Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young have recently filed for divorce. Post that, the duo has been making headlines for several reasons. However, the duo have been creating a stir on the internet ever since Dr. Dre’s record company accuses Nicole Young of ‘criminal embezzlement’ of company’s funds

In a letter sent to Young by lawyers for Record One, a recording studio co-founded by Dr. Dre in 2015. According to TMZ, the report claimed that she committed "blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement" by withdrawing more than $350,000 from the company's bank account in August.

A picture of a $353,571.85 check that Young apparently wrote herself was obtained by TMZ from a Record One lawyer. Young, according to the site, was a signatory on the account. The company is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against Young if it does not refund the money by Tuesday.

However, Nicole Young’s lawyer denied the embezzlement allegations. Bryan Freedman said in a statement that this is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to try and change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of the community property to which she is entitled.

Earlier to this, according to the report shared by ETOnline, Nicole wants spousal support to begin on 1 September 2020. So that she still enjoys the lifestyle she had when she was married to Dr. Dre. Young's representatives have gone on record, saying that she is actually finding it difficult to pay bills and that Dr. Dre has been accused of having financial control over his estranged wife. Young has claimed in court that she does not have an active job, but her lawyers have argued that she has played a vital role in building Dr. Dre 's career and that she deserves to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed while being married.

About Dr. Dre

In the 1980s, Dre rose to fame from the streets of Compton in the pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A. The six-time Grammy Award winner has built his empire as a music producer with Death Row Records and is the founder and chief executive officer of Aftermath Entertainment. Later, he co-founded Beats Electronics, a high-end headphone and speakers company. In 2014, he sold the company to Apple Inc. for more than $3 million, as he proclaimed himself the "first billionaire in hip-hop."

