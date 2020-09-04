Post Their Split, Nicole Young Demands $2 Million Monthly In Spousal Support From Dr. Dre

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre have been making it to the headlines due to their ongoing legal divorce battle. Young filed for divorce back on June 29, 2020, stating in court that the couple shared irreconcilable differences. Dre's estranged wife has been asking in court for spousal support including division of property. Now, ETOnline has reported that Nicole Young is asking for a sum of $2 million as monthly spousal support.

Nicole Young seeks $2 million spousal support

According to the report shared by ETOnline, Nicole wishes for the spousal support to begin from September 1, 2020. So that she continues to indulge in the lifestyle she had while she was married to Dr. Dre. Young's representatives have gone on record and stated that she is currently finding it difficult to pay bills and have alleged Dr. Dre of using financial control over his estranged wife.

Young has stated in court that she does not have active employment, however, her attorneys have claimed that she played a crucial role in building Dr. Dre's career and deserves to continue the lifestyle she enjoyed while being married. The documents filed by Young's attorneys provide details about the eccentric lifestyle she enjoyed which included a private jet, luxury cars, a private chef and five Los Angeles homes.

Young has claimed that Dr. Dre kicked her out of their Brentwood residence while being in a drunken state. She also claims that Dre has threatened to sell the Malibu apartment where Young is currently housed and is also putting financial pressure to stop her from spending money. Young has alleged the rapper mogul to be using an aggressive approach to the divorce case because he is financially equipped to do so.

Young has opened up about the details of their premarital agreement claiming that the prenup she signed was under extreme duress on their wedding day. Whereas, Young claims that the copy of the prenup agreement was not provided to her until after two months of her signing it on multiple requests. The ongoing divorce battle between Nicole Young and Dr. Dre has caught public attention, especially after the former claimed that all her financial resources to fight the case are being suppressed by the latter.

