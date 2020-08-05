Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Alleges She Was "backed Into A Corner" To Sign The Prenup

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young had filed for a divorce a while back and now things have begun to get intense as the case is being carried forward. According to a news report by Fox Business, Nicole Young has now released a testimony in response to Dr. Dre’s claim in which he mentioned that he and Nicole had an ironclad prenuptial agreement. Dr. Dre had allegedly done that in order to protect himself from forking over money to Young in case their marriage would end. Thus Nicole Young has made a legal filing, in which she alleged that she was backed into a corner and forced to sign a prenup back in 1996, according to the report.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young divorce case details

In the testimony, Nicole stated that she is entitled to obtaining a portion of Andre Young or Dr. Dre's assets. Further on, she stated that she was reluctant and resistant to sign an agreement and felt she was being backed into a corner. She added that due to the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Dr. Dre, she was left with no choice. Thus Nicole went on to add that she unwillingly signed the agreement. She also pointed out that this was done shortly before their marriage, according to the report by the portal.

She further went on to claim that the agreement is now void as the papers have been torn. Nicole mentioned that Andre felt ashamed that he pressured Nicole into signing the premarital agreement. Therefore, Nicole said that Dr. Dre himself went ahead and tore multiple copies of the agreement in front of her. She added that since that day, Dr. Dre and she both understood that the agreement was null and void. The lawyers of Dr. Dre have gotten involved in the case and have also spoken to Fox Business on this matter. The lawyers seem firm on the prenup and have said that the factor of signing the prenup before marriage should be taken into consideration, according to the news portal.

