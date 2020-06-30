Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage; Here's Why

Rapper and music mogul Andre Romelle Young aka Dr. Dre 's wife Nicole Young has reportedly filed for divorce. According to reports, Young filed a divorce with Dre after 24 years of marriage, on Monday, due to irreconcilable differences. The duo tied the knot in May 1996 and have two kids, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.

As per reports, Young is seeking spousal support from Dr. Dre and also did not have a prenuptial agreement. The entrepreneur, 55, has been consistently added in its list of the World 's Wealthiest Hip-hop Artists.

The duo made their last public appearance as a couple at Tom Ford's fashion show with their daughter Truly in February of this year. In the same month, Dre talked about his birthday plan, which included his wife, during an interview with BigBoyTV.

The rapper also shared several posts on his social media handle writing mushy notes about his wife. They were also spotted together at almost every event and function. Fans also used to praise the duo for their love for each other.

About Dr. Dre

In the 1980s, Dre rose to fame from the streets of Compton in the ground-breaking gangsta rap group N.W.A. The six-time Grammy Award winner has built his empire as a music producer with Death Row Records and is the founder and chief executive officer of Aftermath Entertainment.

Later, he co-founded Beats Electronics, a high-end headphone and speaker company. In 2014, he sold the company to Apple Inc. for more than $3 million, just as he declared himself the "first billionaire in hip-hop."

And seems like Dr. Dre and Young aren't the only couples calling to quit in 2020. On June 2, Kelly Clarkson filed court papers in Los Angeles to end her marriage with Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences. Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green called off their 10-year marriage in May. Kristin Cavallari revealed in April that she would be divorcing former NFL player Jay Cutler after 10 years.

