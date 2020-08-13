Drake Bell Denies Melissa Lingafelt's Assault Claims, Says 'Reviewing My Legal Options'

Recently, American actor Drake Bell’s former girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt spoke out against him in a TikTok video, accusing the actor of causing her verbal and physical harm during the course of their relationship. Responding to Melissa Lingafelt’s claims, Drake Bell spoke to People magazine and denied the allegations charged against him. In his interview, Drake Bell mentioned that he had never abused Melissa Lingafelt, of which she ‘falsely’ blamed him on her video.

Also Read | Everything About 'The Amanda Show Cast' And What They Are Up To Now

Drake rubbishes Melissa's claims

Drake Bell cleared that he called it quits with Melissa more than a decade ago and unfortunately, they both called each other names. Adding to the same, Drake Bell mentioned that even after their breakup, Melissa still felt close to him and last year, she reached out to him seeking financial support during a tough time. Calling her accusations ‘misguided quest for more money and attention’, Drake Bell remarked that he will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and is currently reviewing legal options.

Also Read | Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Opens Up About Physical Abuse And Threats By Her Mom

In her video, Melissa Lingafelt mentioned that after a year of moving in with Drake, the verbal abuse started, which later transformed into a physical assault. In her video, Melissa Lingafelt accused Bell of dragging her down the stairs in their home during their relationship and claimed that her face hit at every step. Melissa also hinted that Drake was in a liaison with several underage girls. In another video, Melissa shared some screenshots of conversations, with a few anonymous people who also accused Drake of abuse. Take a look:

Also Read | Malaysia's Ex-PM Unconvincingly Defends His Silence On China’s Uighurs Rights Abuse

Watch Melissa's video, which was shared by a fan:

Drake on the work front:

Drake Bell kickstarted his career in the early 1990s with his first televised appearance on Home Improvement. Later, Drake Bell featured in several commercials and became a household name for his meticulous performances in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. Drake also voiced Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. Besides acting, Drake is also has a career in music. In the early 2000s, at the time of his appearances on The Amanda Show, Drake Bell had formed a band named Drake 24/7, with whom he co-wrote and performed the theme song to Drake & Josh, titled Found a Way.

(Image, Video credits: Jimmy Ono Instagram, El Matbakh YouTube screengrab)

Also Read | Everything About 'The Amanda Show Cast' And What They Are Up To Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.