Everything About 'The Amanda Show Cast' And What They Are Up To Now

The Amanda show has completed 20 years on October 16, 2019. The show has been one of the most-loved shows of its time which entertained numerous people all across the globe. The show has been praised for its beautiful scrips and the performance of all the actors.

As the show starts its anniversary count from yet another decade, fans are interested to see how the stars of The Amanda show have grown. Here is a list of the most popular stars of the show and what they are up to at the beginning of this new decade.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes turns down participating in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Amanda Bynes

Then

Source: Youtube

Now

Amanda kept ascending in her career by making good choices in her career. Bynes has been a part of many films such as What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man, What I Like About You, Easy A, Hairspray and more. She has also voiced animated characters in a cartoon show Rugrats and a movie Robots. The actor did not stop there. She also opened up her fashion brand, Dear in 2007. However, it got shut in one year.

Also Read | Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher all set to feature in Disney+ comedy-drama, 'Godmothered'

Drake Bell

Then

Source: Youtube

Now

The Amanda Show has just been a beginning for the actor. Drake stepped forward in life to succeed as a celeb. He starred in his own series, Drake & Josh, and also in Superhero Movie, Highly Gifted, Cover Versions, Dan Is Dead and more. He was the man behind the charming voice of Marvel’s The Ultimate Spider-Man and also the three Fairly Odd Parents movies. Apart from this, Drake is also known for his soothing voice as a singer and he is known for his single, Ready, Steady, Go.

Also Read | Man creates a special version of Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' to propose, video goes viral

Raquel Lee

Then

Now

Raquel Lee continued to act after The Amanda Show ended. Lee went on to star in many wonderful roles in dramas like The Poof Point, The Hughleys, The Proud Family, The Proud Family Movie, The Big Leaf, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grow House and more. The brunette beauty is married and is happily living her life with two kids with her husband, Edouard Belleau.

Also Read | Disney+ original movies & TV shows in 2020 which you cannot miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.