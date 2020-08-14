Drake Bell From 'Drake & Josh' Accused Of Verbal & Physical Abuse By Melissa Lingafelt

Recently, actor Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of physically and verbally abusing her during their relationship. The Drake and Josh actor reportedly dated her for about two years. However, Drake Bell has denied these allegations. The claims were made by Melissa in a TikTok video.

In the TikTok video, Melissa Lingafelt said, “I don't really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through”. She further added, "I started dating Drake when I was 16. I was homeschooled, I moved in with him. I was singing. It wasn't until about a year when the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could imagine and that's what I got. The verbal abuse then turned to physical. Hitting, throwing. Everything. At the pinnacle of it, he dragged me down the stairs in our house in Los Feliz, my face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this. I don't even want to get into the underaged girls thing, I mean, I will. But I'm scared”.

Long story short. Drake Bell is absolutely cancelled. pic.twitter.com/1aW8UR0JA9 — victoria ðŸ“¸ (@lostbeforefate) August 13, 2020

Melissa Lingafelt captioned the TikTok post as, “This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, and that no one has to go through what I did. #2020survivor". Further, she later shared screenshots of people who claimed that the Drake and Josh actor had raped them when they were underage.

Melissa Lingafelt shares conversations

Melissa Lingafelt has also shared Instagram stories of Drake Bell's controversy. Her Instagram stories are screenshots of conversations, wherein Drake is accused of committing rape. You can check out the Instagram stories here.

Drake Bell’s controversy

Actor Drake Bell gave a statement denying Melissa Lingafelt’s allegations. The actor told People that he had never abused his ex-girlfriend. Further, he claimed that several other allegations that were shared by Melissa in the TikTok video were false. Drake said that when their relationship ended, the two called each other names. He further said that nothing else happened between the two. The actor also said that Lingafelt asked him for financial help in the previous year. He hence felt that she was comfortable to reach out to him. Bell claimed Melissa’s acts to be a "misguided quest for more money”. He also felt that she wanted more attention. Drake Bell is now looking at legal options since he found the allegations to be "defamatory" and "offensive".

