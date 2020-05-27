Drake Bell Takes Fans Down The Memory Lane With His New 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

American actor Drake Bell took fans down the memory lane with his new TikTok video. Trying on the viral 'Wipe It Down' Challenge, where netizens reveal a new look as they try to clean the mirror, Drake Bell also went on to channel his The Amanda Show alter-ego and during the process of it, he took the internet by a storm.

In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt with his hair well-gelled at the back. Drake Bell started to wipe down his restroom mirror with the song Wipe It Down played in the background. As he continued with wiping the mirror, Drake transformed into the much-loved 2000s character, donning a colourful t-shirt and a long wavy blonde wig. Astonished at what had just happened, Drake Bell carefully looked down at the rag he used to clean the mirror and left the frame. Watch the video below.

Fans react

Fans were all gaga over this video they could not stop expressing how nostalgic they were after watching it. The post garnered several likes and comments. Some of the users wrote, “I am FREAKING OUT that you did this. My nostalgic heart is so happy,” “This is the most iconic thing I’ve seen today ITS TOTALLY KYLE!” “That was great!!” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

This is not the first time the Drake Bell has paid tribute to his days in Nickelodeon. He went on to leave fans in splits with another hilarious TikTok video. In the video, he is seen watching a past episode of the sketch dressed as the character, giving fans a surprise in the end. For a similar video, he also revisited his character from Drake and Josh and even schooled fans on the correct lyrics for the theme song in another show.

Always an admirer of his Nickelodeon past, Drake Bell has treated fans with many moments of nostalgia over the past years. Back in 2018, during a fun-filled outing, he decided to visit Drake and Josh's house. But when he did, the house had been torn down, and the actor soon took to Twitter to tell about the same.

