Drake Donates $100,000 In Support Of 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

Rapper Drake is known for his worldwide popularity due to his brilliant record sales. The rapper has a huge fan following who consider him an icon in the rap industry. Recently, Drake donated a sum of $100,000 in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in America, according to a news portal.

Drake Donates $100,000 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Massive Net Worth As She Helps Bail 'Black Lives Matter' Protestors; Read

The rapper is known for his charitable works and hence amid all the protests happening in America, Drake has lent his support. The $100,000 donation will be used as bail money for those protestors who have been in prison for protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. A Twitter user with the name of Mustafa the Poet initially donated $400 and tagged The Weeknd and Drake in the post.

Also Read | George Floyd Protestors Pepper-sprayed At White House As 'Black Lives Matter' Meets 'MAGA'

In the Twitter post, Mustafa mentioned that he is asking Drake and The Weeknd to help support the black families. The objective of the donation was to bail out the people who were kept in jail due to the protests which were ongoing. Mustafa asked the tagged celebrities to add three more zeros to the initial donation and keep the chain going. Soon, Drake replied to Mustafa in a private message and the two had a jovial chat about how the banks called fraud on his card as Drake donated a huge sum of $100,000 in one go. Mustafa shared the chat and the donation proof on his Twitter handle and fans praised the celebrities for their response to the movement and even thanked them for their generous support.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

Also Read | Roman Reigns Gets Behind George Floyd Cause, Shows Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

Mustafa also posted another screenshot proving that Drake indeed donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out movement. The National Bail Out movement is an organisation that is currently helping bail out the people who have been wrongfully kept in prison. The organisation currently has reunited over 60 families, according to a news portal. It continues to work hard and raise funds to reunite more families in the coming weeks. On the work front, Drake is getting ready for his next album which according to a news portal will arrive later this summer. Fans are excited about his new album and even praised his kind and generous gesture shown towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

We’re still bailing out mamas & caregivers across the country! So far, we’ve reunited 69 folks with their families. Every mama gets #PPE, groceries and sustainable housing to ensure they can shelter in place & stay safe with loved ones during #covid19. ♥️ #WelcomeHomeMamas pic.twitter.com/t5I6xMPVs6 — #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) May 15, 2020

Also Read | Harry Styles Supports 'Black Lives Matter' Movement, Donates To Help Arrested Protesters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.